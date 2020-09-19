Former Leeds United star Ben Parker is confident that the Whites can beat Fulham comfortably if they can replicate their performance against Liverpool from last weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have set their eyes on earning their first win of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign when they host former Championship rivals Fulham on Saturday.

Leeds began their league campaign with a 4-3 defeat to defending champions Liverpool and will be looking to take the positives out of last weekend when they lock horns with the Cottagers.

While the Whites are considered by many as favourites going into the game, former Elland Road star Parker has stressed the need for the team to maintain the same level of mentality they showed at Anfield last weekend.

Parker views the Fulham game as a great opportunity for Bielsa’s side to bag their first three points of the season and is confident that they can do so if they replicate their Liverpool performance.

The former full-back wants the Whites to go into the game as if they are facing Liverpool or Manchester City and earn their first win of the campaign.

“We are the favourites going to the game but you have got to have that same mentality“, Parker said on LUTV.

And he stressed that Fulham represent a good opportunity to collect three points.

“It is about picking up points and this is a great opportunity, get the first win of the season under our belt, it gives you a nice platform to go into the rest of the campaign then.

“But, we have got to do all the basics well; closing down, do it for 90 minutes, do all the quality things in the final third, don’t give them anything easy going forward as well.

“So look, as a collective performance, replicate Liverpool, we should beat them comfortably.

“But you have got to have that mindset as if you are playing a Liverpool or a Manchester City.“

While Leeds suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Liverpool, Fulham were handed a 3-0 loss by London rivals Arsenal in their season opener.