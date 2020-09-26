Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti believes that his side have momentum behind them after they preserved their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

There has been excitement around Everton after they signed top players such as James Rodriguez and Allan, and they have backed it up with performances on the pitch.

The win at Selhurst Park meant they have won their first three league games and are currently occupying the summit of the Premier League at the early stage of the season.

Ancelotti is happy with the result and while he admits that the performance could have been better, he was pleased with the spirit his team showed to keep Crystal Palace at bay.

The Everton boss thinks that they have momentum at the moment, which is always a positive, but insisted that they cannot relax and allow lapses to happen.

Ancelotti was quoted as saying by the BBC: “Really pleased for the result, the first half was good, the second half more difficult because Crystal Palace put a lot of pressure on us.

“We defended well but we could play better with the ball.

“It is good to see the spirit in the team in this moment. We have started the season well.

“We have to look only for the momentum, which is good in this moment.

“In a busy time with another game on Wednesday, we have to keep the motivation, ambition and we are doing really well.

“The danger is behind us all the time when we do not behave properly.”

Everton will host former manager David Moyes’ West Ham in the last 16 of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.