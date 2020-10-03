Leicester City new boy Wesley Fofana has insisted that William Saliba’s struggles at Arsenal did not come into his thinking before he decided to sign for the Foxes.

Fofana pushed for the move away from Saint-Etienne and Leicester finally got their hands on the 19-year-old centre-back for a transfer fee of €40m.

Leicester have high hopes from the young defender and Fofana has followed his former Saint-Etienne team-mate Saliba and moved to the Premier League at an early stage of his career.

Saliba spent last season on loan at Saint-Etienne, but has so far failed to make a senior appearance for Arsenal and is tipped to be loaned out before Monday’s deadline.

Fofana is not worried about the struggles his former team-mate has encountered in England under a new manager and pointed out that he is coming back from a difficult season where he suffered due to injuries.

The Leicester new boy conceded that he could also face teething problems in England, but believes both he and Saliba are good enough to go on and succeed in the Premier League.

Asked if Saliba’s struggles are a cause for concern for him, Fofana told French sports daily L’Equipe: “No, because we are very close.

“I call him before every game and if he tells me he is not playing, I don’t watch the game.

“He was injured a lot last season and the incumbent Arsenal coach is not the one who signed him.

“I tell myself that it can happen to me as well.

“Will is a great player.

“He will get up and we know we are capable of winning in the Premier League.”

It remains to be seen whether Fofana makes his debut when Leicester host West Ham at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.