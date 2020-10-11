Rangers transfer window arrival Calvin Bassey has revealed that his experienced defensive partners in the Gers backline have helped him a lot since he joined the club.

Bassey joined Rangers from Premier League outfit Leicester City in the transfer window and has added depth to Steven Gerrard’s backline, led by the likes of James Tavernier, Filip Helander, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun and Borna Barisic.

The Englishman is playing backup to first choice left-back Barisic, but has been spoken of highly by the Rangers coaching staff.

Bassey has revealed that his defensive partners in Gerrard’s backline have greatly helped him adapt to the cut and thrust of Scottish football since making the move north of the border.

The 20-year-old added that his team-mates, who all boast experience of playing at different levels, always have his back, even in the heat of the game, constantly providing him with technical and tactical advice on how to improve his craft.

“They have helped me a lot”, Bassey told Rangers TV.

“They have told me just make sure that I always do the simple things right.

“And, I think that it is good to have them there because if I feel that I cannot go to the coach, I can always go to them.

“Because sometimes on the pitch, you might not have time to go to the coach and ask where should I be.

“So, it is good to have experienced people in the line-up that know the game, have played it for years at numerous levels.

“Yes, I think good leaders as well.”

Bassey has so far made five appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season and was handed a taste of Europa League football against Willem II.