Everton star Michael Keane has revealed that he is planning to pick Carlo Ancelotti’s brains on Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos in a bid to improve his on game.

Ramos, a World Cup winner in 2010, claimed the first of his four Champions League crowns under Ancelotti, who was in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu for two years from 2013.

Keane, who has become a stalwart in the heart of Everton’s backline under Ancelotti, is still focused on improving his own game day by day under the Italian’s watchful eye.

And the defender revealed that he is planning to pick his manager’s brains to learn about the best players who ply their trade in his position in an effort to soak up the technical and tactical approaches the best players have made to improve their games.

Keane believes that the path to reaching elite levels of proficiency as a footballer is tied in with gaining knowledge from players who have already reached the highest echelons of the sport, like Ramos, and is hoping that his own willingness to improve at every opportunity can in turn make him a better player.

“I really want to talk to the manager about those players and I have already spoken to Davide [Ancelotti] about some of them”, Keane told Everton’s official site.

“He told me Sergio Ramos is a top professional and I want to learn more from the manager about him.

“Carlo has worked with a lot of the best centre-halves who have played the game, so I want to pick his brains about them and learn a few things.

“I am learning a lot from him every day, but it would be helpful to hear what he thinks of those players and how they trained and prepared and who was the best he played with.”

Everton have enjoyed a stellar start to the new Premier League season under Ancelotti, winning all four of their opening league games to sit top of the table.

They host champions Liverpool on Saturday.