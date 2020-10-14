Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has lauded new boy Ben Godfrey as a talented player and revealed the defender will be in contention for his Toffees debut against Liverpool if he is fit.

Ancelotti’s quest to land a centre-back ended after the Italian managed to rope in Godfrey from Championship outfit Norwich City on deadline day.

The England Under-21s international will now vie for a spot in Ancelotti’s backline with the likes of Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Mason Holding and Jarrod Branthwaite.

Ancelotti has lauded Godfrey, labelling him a complete defender and the 61-year-old insists the Toffees new boy has bought a new set of qualities to the table that makes him different from all other centre-backs at Goodison Park.

The Italian added that the 22-year-old will be in contention to make his Everton bow against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at the weekend provided that he is fit.

“Godfrey is a really talented player”, Ancelotti told Everton TV.

“He is really fast, very quick. He has different characteristics from the centre-backs we have in this moment.

“He is a complete defender, fast, good with his head and good with the ball.

“He has all the quality to be a really good centre-back.

“He has experience in the Premier League.

“He was really happy to come here.

“I think he will be a good signing, not only for the present because I think he is ready to play in the Premier League, but also for the future of the club

“If he is fit, he is going to be in competition with the others [for the game against Liverpool].”

Everton are currently top of the Premier League table and will be looking to take their top flight winning streak to five games on Saturday, while Liverpool will hope to bounce back from their 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Aston Villa.