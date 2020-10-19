Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed he does not know how serious an injury suffered by Liam Cooper is.

Cooper shrugged off an injury concern to be included in the starting eleven for Leeds against Wolves at Elland Road in the Premier League this evening.

The centre-back aggravated the injury in the warm-up though and had to be withdrawn, being replaced by Pascal Struijk.

Bielsa was asked about Cooper after Leeds’ 1-0 loss and insisted he has no information yet about just how bad the injury is.

“I have not received any information on Liam Cooper’s injury yet”, Bielsa told his post match press conference, when asked if the injury is serious.

Losing Cooper for a substantial period of time could be a headache for Bielsa, who is already without centre-back Diego Llorente due to injury.

The Whites are next in action against Aston Villa at Villa Park and the jury is out on whether Cooper will be fit enough to be involved.

Leeds’ loss to Wolves was their second of the Premier League season so far and they now sit tenth with seven points from five games.