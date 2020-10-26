Former Leeds United star David Prutton has explained that the Whites should focus on ensuring their Premier League status for next season before getting carried away.

Patrick Bamford took home the match ball as he found the back of the net three times to hand Leeds a 3-0 win on Friday over Aston Villa, who had won each of their league games prior to the encounter.

The victory at Villa Park saw Leeds momentarily sit third in the table before dropping to sixth after Liverpool and Leicester City won their respective games.

The Whites are only three points behind table-toppers Everton and Prutton admits seeing the club where they are in the table is wonderful as fans.

However, the former Elland Road star insisted that Leeds should focus on ensuring Premier League safety before getting excited about the prospect of how high they can finish.

“The win at Villa put Leeds in their highest league position since 2002 and as fans it’s wonderful and it’s heady days indeed“, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“But it’s heady days that aren’t shared with the fans face to face and unfortunately that tends to be the caveat with any celebration that we are talking about right now with regards not just to football but across the board.

“I still maintain that firstly you have got to make sure that you hurtle towards what would be a respectable points haul to make sure that you are in the division next season and after that then you really can relay your focus into what the next half of the season may be.“

Leeds are now set to host Leicester in the league next week and will be hopeful of registering their fourth win of the campaign.