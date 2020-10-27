Former Belgian top flight striker Patrick Goots thinks the way that Kemar Roofe celebrated his goal for Rangers in front of the Standard Liege fans was great.

Roofe scored a stunning long range strike in Rangers’ 2-0 win away at Standard Liege in the Europa League, but courted controversy by then celebrating in front of the Belgian supporters.

He was handed a yellow card as a result, but former Antwerp hitman Goots thinks that Roofe celebrating in front of the Standard Liege fans was a great thing.

“It was an incredible goal from 51 metres, really good”, the former striker said on Extra Time.

“And his response to the supporters who had undoubtedly jeered him was great.”

Roofe played his football in Belgium last season when he was on the books at Anderlecht, who he joined from Leeds United.

Rangers swooped in to take him to Ibrox in the summer, ending a frustrating stint at Anderlecht for Roofe, who suffered with injury niggles.

He made just 13 appearances in the Belgian top flight for Anderlecht, scoring six times and providing two assists.

Roofe struck against Standard Liege in a 1-1 draw last term.