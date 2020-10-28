Rangers new boy Bongani Zungu is elated at finally being able to link up with his new team on the training pitch following his deadline day arrival at Ibrox, and revealed that Gers boss Steven Gerrard has already laid out the plans for his role on the pitch.

The South African arrived at Ibrox earlier this month from French side Amiens on a loan deal for the remainder of the season, but was restricted from joining up with his new team due to quarantine reasons.

Zungu was allowed to train with the Glasgow giants on Wednesday and the midfielder is delighted at having linked up with his new team on a proper basis.

The Amiens loanee is ready to offer his services to Gerrard whenever the Gers boss needs him, and the midfielder went on to stress that he feels physically rejuvenated and confident since making his move to Glasgow.

“Training went well, it felt great to be out of the house and touch the ball”, Zungu told a press conference.

“I feel good physically and feel confident.

“If the manager decides to give me a chance, I feel ready to go.”

The South African, who is confident in his own abilities on the ball, is ready to give an aggressive edge to Rangers whenever they are not in possession and revealed that Gerrard has already laid out how he expects the midfielder to play when given the opportunity.

“Seeing how the team plays and the quality is very exciting for me.

“My qualities are being good on the ball and also being very aggressive when we don’t have it.

“The manager made it very clear how he wants me to play when he gives me the opportunity.”

Zungu, who is plying his trade in Scotland for the first time, will now hope to kick on at Ibrox after being cleared to properly link up with his new team.