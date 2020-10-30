Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has expressed his strong belief that Whites new boy Rodrigo’s ability to find space between the opposition’s backline and midfield area makes him special.

The Spanish number 9 was roped in by Marcelo Bielsa over the summer to add more firepower to his attacking arsenal at Elland Road.

Rodrigo started in Leeds’ last two top flight games with Bielsa deploying the Spaniard just behind Patrick Bamford.

And Gray believes Rodrigo’s intelligence to find pockets of space between the opposition’s defensive line and the midfield adds another dimension to the 29-year-old’s attacking versatility

Other than playing Rodrigo as an out and out striker, Bielsa is tapping into the Leeds new boy’s all-round attacking potential and positional sense to add more sharpness to the Yorkshire giants’ forward line, according to Gray.

“Just when you watch him [Rodrigo] play, his intelligence to get in between midfield players and defenders and find the little gaps [stands out], and he is very quick when the balls are knocked in”, Gray said on LUTV.

“He has great awareness of people around about him, he knows when to just lay it off and go again.

“He knows when to turn and run at people and put them under pressure.

“He has got good knowledge of how to play the game.”

Rodrigo will look to earn his third top flight start in a row under Bielsa on Monday with the Whites set to welcome Leicester City to Elland Road in the Premier League.