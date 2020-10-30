Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that his team are not plotting any specific plans to deal with threat of Leicester City hitman Jamie Vardy on Monday.

Bielsa’s men are set to lock horns with Leicester at Elland Road in the Premier League on Monday and are expected to face a Foxes’ attack spearheaded by Vardy.

The Foxes marksman, who is renowned for his blistering pace and killer instinct in front of the opposition goal, has already scored six times in five league outings this season and is tipped to pose a big threat to Leeds.

However, Bielsa insists that he has taken into account the threat posed by the entire Leicester attacking department and did not plot any specific plans to deal with the 33-year-old striker.

Asked whether he has any specific plans on how to handle Vardy, Bielsa told a press conference: “Of course, we take into account all the characteristics of the opponent’s attackers.

“But there won’t be any particular changes with that [dealing with Vardy] in mind.”

The Leeds boss went on to laud Vardy’s consistency in finding the back of the net and stressed that the Englishman’s pace and scoring frequency makes him a top player.

“He’s a very good player who scores lots of goals and he’s very quick.”

Leeds will be looking to keep Vardy silent and bag all three points from the home game as the Premier League new boys aim to continue their impressive start to the campaign.