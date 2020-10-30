Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is of the view that the Whites are growing in confidence with each passing week and have learned the lessons of their loss against Wolves.

The Yorkshire giants were beaten for the first time at home in the Premier League this season when Wolves clinched all points through a Raul Jimenez goal two weeks ago.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s men responded in stunning fashion by thrashing Aston Villa 3-0 at Villa Park in the following week.

Gray has no doubt that Bielsa learned the lessons from Leeds’ loss to Wolves and made the necessary adjustments to the way his side play which was reflected in their performance against Aston Villa last week.

The Leeds legend believes Bielsa’s squad are growing in confidence with every passing week and he feels the Elland Road outfit will only get better as their understanding of the top flight grows.

“Obviously, we know that Marcelo Bielsa is a great student of the game”, Gray said on LUTV.

“And they have been looking at videos and analysing the Wolverhampton game and trying to put things right.

“It all came together, first 20 minutes at Villa Park, end to end, bit of cat and mouse at times, but then gradually, you can sense before half time, we were taking a foothold in the game and we were going to dominate the game.

“And second half they come out and they did it and that is all down to the experience in the Premier League.

“Knowing the opposition, you are playing against, knowing how well your players are playing and having the confidence in each other.

“And you can see it building every week, the confidence in the players.”

Leeds will hope to record their second victory of the season at home when they play host to Leicester City on Monday.