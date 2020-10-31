Leeds United forward Rodrigo has insisted that the challenge for the Whites is to consistently prove that they are good enough to play in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants returned to the Premier League after a gap of 16 years and have made a solid start to life back in the top tier.

A fighting 4-3 defeat at Liverpool the on the opening day was a harbinger of things to come and since then they have beaten Fulham, Sheffield United and Aston Villa, while taking a point from Manchester City.

Rodrigo conceded that being back in the Premier League is a special feeling for all associated with Leeds and the players feel the responsibility to do well in the top tier.

The Leeds star said on LUTV: “It is a special moment for everyone here in Leeds, in the city, at the club and of course, for the players.

“We knew the responsibility to make a good season, to maintain Leeds at the top of the league and try to do our best for the club.”

The Leeds forward admitted that the priority for the club is to make sure that they survive in their first season back in the Premier League.

But he insists that given the way they have started, Leeds have already shown that they can thrive in the top tier of English football.

He believes it is up to the Leeds players to make sure that they continue to prove themselves good enough to play at the top level.

“We need to play each game as the last one and we will see.

“For a team coming from the second division, the first objective is always to maintain the category.

“But we know in football, we never know in this league.

“We have shown that we have the level to compete against everyone here. We played very good games against Liverpool and Manchester City.

“And we need to keep showing that we have the level to stay in the Premier League.”

Leeds’ next Premier League test comes on Monday night when they play host to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City outfit.