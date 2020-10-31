Tam McManus has conceded that Rangers have an affinity to slip up in big moments, but believes they will battle to a win at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Rangers could go nine points clear of Celtic at the top of the league table on Sunday if they beat Kilmarnock, albeit having played two games more than their Old Firm rivals.

The Gers are coming into the game on the back of a battling 1-0 win over Lech Poznan on Thursday and will have to face the challenge of playing on the artificial pitch of Rugby Park this weekend.

McManus conceded that it could be a big game for Rangers and they will have to get rid of their tendency to drop points in big moments in order to build a sizable lead over Celtic in the league table.

Rangers have won just once out of their six trips to Rugby Park under Steven Gerrard, but the former Hibernian man feels the Gers will find a way to edge out a win on Sunday.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “I think this is a huge game for Rangers.

“They have slipped up so many times when they have had opportunities to really put daylight between themselves and Celtic.

“They have slipped in games that you would expect them to win and they have a really poor record against Kilmarnock over Steven Gerrard’s reign.

“And in saying that, I think they will go down there and eke out a win. I think it will be a really tight game.

“I watched Kilmarnock against Hibs last week, they give nothing away and are really tight at the back.

“But I think Rangers will just nick it, I think there might be a late goal and I think it will be a frustrating day.

“Rangers will win it 1-0.”

Kilmarnock won 2-1 the last time Rangers visited Rugby Park, in February this year.