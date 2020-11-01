Former Liverpool defender Gary Gillespie believes that Reds talent Rhys Williams is capable of stepping up if required and believes it will then be up to the centre-back to grab his opportunity.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently undergoing an injury crisis at the back with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Fabinho sidelined, and Joe Gomez the only fit senior centre-back.

Williams replaced the injured Fabinho against Midtjylland in the Champions League, while against West Ham on Saturday, Nathaniel Phillips was given the vote to play.

Gillespie, a former Liverpool centre-back, believes that the current situation at Anfield means that Williams has a golden opportunity.

He feels that Williams has a big ask to step up to the challenge if called upon, but insists that what he has seen of the talent so far suggests that he can cope.

“I think this is an opportunity for him, that is how we all got our opportunities, I know that is how I got my opportunity when I broke into the team when I literally just turned 18“, Gillespie said on LFC TV.

“A player gets injured, you step in and that’s an opportunity for you.

“I don’t think it is an ideal scenario and I’m not comparing the likes of myself playing at Coventry to the lad coming into a Liverpool team.

“There’s obviously a lot more pressure and the way the media and the eyes are all upon you at this moment in time because you are at a team like Liverpool, social media and things like that.

“It is a bigger ask, definitely, but if you have got it, you have got it, and from what I’ve seen so far, he has done exceptionally well.”

Williams was an unused substitute against West Ham but will be looking to be involved again for Liverpool on Tuesday night in Italy against Atalanta in the Champions League.