Leeds United allowing 19-year-old striker Ryan Edmondson to join Aberdeen shows how the Whites view him, the player’s former manager Gary Mills feels.

The teenage striker is currently on a six-month loan spell at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen from Leeds and has made eight appearances across all competitions so far.

Nottingham Forest great Mills, who promoted Edmondson from York City’s academy to senior side as a 16-year-old, is of the view that the Scottish top flight is a tough league to play in and feels it is a big move for the starlet.

Mills explained that Leeds allowing Edmondson to join Aberdeen shows how highly the Whites rate him and thinks they will be aware of his ambition to play in the Premier League.

The former Nottingham Forest star went on to advise the youngster to make the most of his opportunity and credited Aberdeen for giving him a chance.

“I think that will be his ambition [to play in the English Premier League] and Leeds will be thinking the same I think“, Mills was quoted as saying by The Press and Journal.

“For them allowing him to go to Aberdeen says a lot about how they view him, he’s not been sent out to play non-league.

“He’s gone to play in a very tough league and for Ryan to join Aberdeen it’s a big move for him and a big move in terms of the next step of his career.

“He’s got to make the most of it and learn from it.

“Leeds will be monitoring how he’s getting on, it’s good he’s got this opportunity and credit to Aberdeen for bringing Ryan in and giving him a chance.”

Edmondson has scored and assisted two goals each so far this season and will be looking to add more to his tally before his loan contract ends.