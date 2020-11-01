Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is hopeful that Alfredo Morelos can now start to pick up winners medals after he equalled the European goalscoring record of Gers legend Ally McCoist.

The Glasgow giants produced another solid European performance at Ibrox on Thursday night when they beat Lech Poznan 1-0 through a Morelos strike in the second half.

Rangers have won their opening two group games of the Europa League and are in pole position to qualify for the last 32 of the competition.

Morelos’ form this season has been inconsistent, but he produced the goods for Rangers from the bench on the night and equalled Gers legend McCoist’s European haul.

Gerrard admits that it is an incredible achievement for the Colombian, but believes the challenge now for Morelos will be to win trophies at Rangers as McCoist did at Ibrox.

The Rangers manager said on BT Sport: “Incredible. Ally McCoist is a legend at the club.

“The difference is Ally went on to win many awards.

“We hope Alfredo can one day add medals to his collection as well because he’s a top-class forward.”

It remains to be seen whether Morelos is given the vote by Gerrard to start for Rangers at Kilmarnock this afternoon.