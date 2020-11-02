Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has eased worries about winger Raphinha, who missed out on being involved against Leicester City on Monday night.

The Brazilian winger was absent from the squad for the Premier League fixture at Elland Road when it was named and it emerged that he has an ankle injury.

Bielsa though is not expecting Raphinha to be out for long and when asked about the former Rennes man at his post match press conference replied: “It is an injury that will not take long to heal.”

Leeds produced an error-prone performance against Leicester and slipped to a 4-1 defeat at Elland Road, with Stuart Dallas scoring their only goal in the 48th minute to make it 2-1.

Bielsa thinks he must take some responsibility for how he set Leeds up and noted that his side struggled to win the ball back when they lost it.

“I didn’t distribute the players correctly on the field”, the Leeds boss said.

“It was difficult for us to win the ball back and this caused us to play poorly.”

Leeds have now lost their last two home matches in the Premier League and their next game at Elland Road comes against Arsenal on 22nd November.

Before then Leeds take a trip to the capital to lock horns with Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace outfit.