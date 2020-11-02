Former Rangers defender Steven Smith feels the Gers can go into their Europa League trip to Benfica without fear considering their away record in Europe under Steven Gerrard.

The Light Blues are set to visit Portuguese top flight side Benfica in the third game of their Europa League group stage on Thursday.

Rangers have beaten Standard Liege and Lech Poznan so far, but former Gers star Smith expects Benfica to pose a difficult challenge for the visitors.

He feels Benfica were the favourites to win their Europa League group when the draw was made and pointed out the quality in the Portuguese club’s ranks.

However, Smith thinks Rangers can go to Benfica without fear, considering their good away record in Europe under the management of Gerrard.

“It is a difficult one“, Smith said on Rangers TV.

“I think when the draw was made, they were always the favourites to win the group.

“I think they came out of pot 1, so really difficult game.

“They have got some top players, but I think Rangers can go there with no fear.

“I think their away performances in Europe under Steven Gerrard have been exceptional and hopefully that continues on Thursday night.“

Rangers suffered away defeats in just two European games last season, losing to Young Boys and Bayer Leverkusen.