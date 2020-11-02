Leeds United Under-23s coach Mark Jackson has insisted that his job is primarily to ensure youngsters in his team are ready for Marcelo Bielsa to use in his first team.

Leeds Under-23s thumped Crystal Palace’s side 4-1 at Thorp Arch on Sunday, with Joe Gelhardt bagging a brace and Cody Drameh and Max Dean netting a goal each.

The Whites youth side have also defeated Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland under the management of Jackson this season.

However, while the former Leeds star is delighted to earn positive results, his focus remains on helping the youngsters improve as players.

The Leeds Under-23s boss explained that his job is to ensure the players in his ranks are ready to be used by Bielsa and link up with the senior squad.

“Results are results, but it is about players getting better and pushing them on and preparing them for going with the first team“, Jackson told LUTV.

“That’s what our job is about.

“It is nice to get results, but ultimately we want to push these players on and develop them and make sure they are ready for the manager to use in the first team.

“Everything is going well at the minute, the staff are working well together and the players are really really responding to that as well.“

Jackson, who began his senior playing career at Leeds, will be keen to see his players featuring for the Whites first team this season as he looks to help them progress into the senior squad.