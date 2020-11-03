Rangers B team manager Kevin Thomson has heaped praise on Gers starlet Ben Williamson following his performance against Queen’s Park.

Thomson’s side locked horns with Scottish League Two side Queen’s Park in the Glasgow Cup on Monday and saw the game end in a 0-0 draw.

Although Queen’s Park tested the young Gers with corners and crosses into the box, they managed to keep a clean sheet and Thomson is delighted to have done so.

The coach lauded goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth for ensuring the clean sheet and commended his defenders for their contributions in the game.

Thomson was pleased with 19-year-old Williamson’s contributions in midfield, in particular, heaping praise on him for doing the dirty work and being a ‘mountain’ in the centre.

“Nicky had a big hand in that [keeping a clean sheet], he made a terrific save late on“, Thomson told Rangers TV.

“We are really pleased with the back four all the boys contributed.

“I thought Ben Williamson was a mountain in the middle of the pitch as well doing the dirty work, the stuff that people don’t know, but I know because I used to do it myself so I am delighted for the boys.

“It would have been nice if we got a goal to try and put three points on the board, but I’m delighted overall.”

Having impressed Rangers reserves boss Thomson, Williamson will be looking to continue developing as a player as he looks to build a career at Ibrox.