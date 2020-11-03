Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has insisted that the Whites can be excused for having an off day against Leicester City on Monday night.

Leicester handed out a hammering to Leeds at Elland Road on Monday night when they beat the home side 4-1 with goals from Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy.

Marcelo Bielsa admitted after the game that his side did not play well enough to get anything from the game and some believe it was their worst performance since they returned to the Premier League.

Beckford conceded that it was a poor performance, but insisted that after spending 16 years away from the Premier League, Leeds can be excused for one bad game back in the top tier after a decent start to the season.

He insisted that Leeds have been brilliant since the start of the campaign and have added a freshness to the Premier League with their football.

The former White said on BBC Radio 5 live: “Listen Leeds United have been in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

“This is the seventh game back in the Premier League and in my opinion, I think Leeds United are okay to have one bad game in the seven so far.

“I think they have done amazingly well – they have taken to the Premier League football like duck to water.

“Leeds United have been a breath of fresh air for everybody.”

Leeds will take a trip to London next weekend when they will take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and look to return to winning ways.