Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has admitted that the statements made by his Leeds United counterpart Victor Orta about the Gers not willing to part ways with Ryan Kent during the transfer window were correct.

Leeds pursued Kent’s signature during the transfer window, but saw their efforts to take the player south of the border hit a brick wall after Rangers knocked back the Whites’ initial offer for the winger.

The Premier League club’s sporting director Orta later stated that Rangers had made it clear that Kent was not for sale on any terms.

And Wilson has now admitted that what Orta revealed about Kent was true as the sporting director stressed that parting ways with the 23-year-old during the window was never in his team’s plans.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard sees Kent as an integral part of his squad at Ibrox and Wilson went on to stress that Kent’s future lies with the Glasgow giants; Kent’s contract at the club runs through until the summer of 2023.

Asked about Kent being linked with a move away from Ibrox during the transfer window, Wilson told Rangers TV: “Victor Orta, he’s the sporting director at Leeds, a good friend of mine, somebody I respect a lot as well, I think he has already spoken about Ryan Kent.

“He said that Rangers made it very clear that he was not for sale and that would be true.

“It was never in our plan, any of our plans that Ryan Kent would leave Rangers.

“So that was clear.”

The Liverpool academy player has so far started every Scottish Premiership game for Rangers this season while chipping in with four goals and three assists.