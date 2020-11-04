Liverpool are not worried about Diogo Jota’s fitness ahead of their clash against Manchester City on Sunday, according to the Press Association.

The 23-year-old winger bagged a hat-trick in Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Atalanta in a Champions League group game in Italy on Tuesday night.

The Portuguese justified Jurgen Klopp’s decision to start him away at Atalanta and provided more reasons why he should become a regular starter for the Reds.

But there were concerns over his fitness after he was replaced on the hour mark and he left the pitch clutching his leg.

There are suggestions that he could be doubtful to face Manchester City on Sunday, but it has been claimed that there are no such worries at Liverpool.

The Merseyside giants are calm about their new signing’s fitness and are not overly concerned about him ahead of the weekend.

The Reds will continue to assess his fitness over the next few days, but for the moment, the club are not worried about any injury problems with Jota.

Jurgen Klopp is likely to provide more updates on Jota during his pre-match press conference later in the week.

There have been calls to start Jota over Roberto Firmino regularly in the starting eleven due to the glut of goals the Portuguese has scored this season.