Tottenham Hotspur new boy Sergio Reguilon has admitted that the onus is on him to adapt to the demands of the Premier League with the strong supporting cast he has in north London.

Reguilon arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the transfer window from Spanish giants Real Madrid and has earned plaudits for his performances in England following his switch.

The full-back has so far started three Premier League games for Spurs since arriving in north London, laying on two goals in the process with his latest assist setting up the winner for Gareth Bale in his team’s 2-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Reguilon, who is confident in his ability to adapt well to new situations, admits that the onus is on him to quickly acclimatise to the hurried rhythm of the English top flight with the strong group of players that support him at Spurs.

The Spurs new boy credited his ‘phenomenal’ team-mates in north London for making his life easier in England as he looks to further improve his game.

“It’s a different league but I am able to adapt well to new situations”, Reguilon told Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

“Wherever I have to perform, I’ll do so, whether that be in Spain or anywhere else.

“I get on very well with my new team-mates and [Heung-Min] Son and [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg are good guys.

“This [the squad at Tottenham] is a good group”.

Spurs are set for a trip to Bulgaria to take on Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday and Reguilon will look to make his third start in Europe this season.