Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has heaped praise on Cedric Itten for his positive attitude and feels it will benefit the Light Blues going forward.

Itten, who joined Rangers in the transfer window, made his second league start for the side last weekend and helped them beat Kilmarnock 1-0.

Itten was tasked with operating in attack for Rangers against Kilmarnock, along with Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

Beale has been even more impressed with Itten’s positive attitude since arriving in Glasgow, which he feels will be of huge benefit for the team.

Hailing the player, the Rangers first team coach pointed out how the striker has dealt with the challenges of settling in at a new club and other forwards in the team grabbing the headlines without letting his head drop.

“We are delighted with him“, Beale told Rangers TV.

“It cannot be easy, a young player moving countries at 22, 23 during the COVID because you can’t get out and see Glasgow, you cannot mix with your team-mates outside, you cannot get a real feel for the city and the people.

“So that must be really difficult for him but he has never moaned, he has done fantastically well.

“In the last week, he has watched Kemar Roofe and Jermain Defoe score world class goals, he has seen Alfredo Morelos score a hugely important goal.

“It was easy for him really to be a little bit low if you like, but I thought he played ever so well [against Kilmarnock], he gave the team something different.

“We were able to lend the ball into him, his play with his back to goal was very good.

“His general positivity around the group is something that I think is going to be hugely beneficial for us moving forward.

“As we see against Motherwell, if he gets a chance, he will take it.“

Itten has scored two goals from nine league appearances for the Gers so far and will be hopeful of adding more to the tally.