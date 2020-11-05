Liverpool starlet Rhys Williams has insisted that he is willing to work hard to become irreplaceable in Jurgen Klopp’s backline.

With Joel Matip still not fully fit and Fabinho along with Virgil van Dijk sidelined with injury, Klopp trusted Williams to fill in at centre-back for Liverpool in their last Champions League game.

The 19-year-old excelled on his first European start as he helped the Reds beat Italian outfit Atalanta 5-0 in Bergamo on Tuesday.

And Williams vowed that his immediate focus is to raise his game more, further earn his manager’s trust and become an irreplaceable asset to the Merseyside giants’ defensive department.

The Reds starlet went on to stress that he is willing to put on the hard yards on the training pitch, learn from the game time he clocks up on the field, and grab every opportunity that comes his way with both hands.

Asked what he is aiming to do next in Liverpool colours, Williams told LFC TV : “I want to become an irreplaceable piece of this side.

“It’s a great team with great players.

“I know it’s going to be hard but I’m willing to put the effort in, keep working and hopefully keep putting in performances when I get the chance.”

The Liverpool academy graduate was on the bench for Liverpool in their 2-1 Premier League win against West Ham United last weekend, and the teenager could be in line to be involved in the first team again with the Reds set to travel to Manchester City on Sunday in the top flight.