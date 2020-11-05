Fixture: Benfica vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting side and substitutes to go up against Benfica in an away Europa League clash this evening.

The Gers have enjoyed a good recent record against Portuguese clubs, seeing off FC Porto and Braga, but start the game with Benfica as underdogs.

Boss Steven Gerrard continues with be without defender Nikola Katic, while George Edmundson and Jordan Jones are self isolating for 14 days.

Gerrard has the experienced Allan McGregor between the sticks, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs.

In central defence, the Rangers manager opts to pair Connor Goldson with Filip Helander, while Steven Davis and Glen Kamara both play. Ryan Jack also slots into midfield.

Further up the pitch Gerrard will look to Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent, with Alfredo Morelos up top as the goal threat.

If the Rangers boss wants to make changes off the bench he has options, including Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers Team vs Benfica

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Davis, Kent, Aribo, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Hagi, Itten, Patterson, Barker, Stewart, Roofe, Balogun, Barjonas, Arfield, Dickson