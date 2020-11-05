Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that he is still cannot confirm whether winger Raphinha will be in the squad to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Brazilian joined Leeds from Rennes in the summer and has featured twice in the Premier League for his new side thus far.

But he was missing from the squad in Leeds’ 4-1 defeat to Leicester City and Bielsa revealed after the game that the winger was out with a minor injury.

The winger’s injury has been assessed over the last few days, but the Leeds boss is yet to take a call on whether the Brazilian will be making the trip to south London with the rest of the squad on Saturday.

Bielsa revealed that he will take one final look at Raphinha during training on Friday before taking a decision on whether the winger will make the squad for the weekend’s game.

The Leeds head coach said in a press conference: “I haven’t decided just yet.

“We’re going to wait until tomorrow to see if it is convenient whether we can count on him or not.”

Raphinha has scored for Leeds Under-23s and Whites fans are keen to see him make an impact in the Premier League.