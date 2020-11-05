Rangers goal-getter Kemar Roofe has revealed that a hunger to win silverware for the Gers has been the driving force behind the Ibrox side’s consistency on the pitch since the current season kicked off.

Steven Gerrard’s men are yet to lose in the Scottish Premiership this term and have also won both of their opening two games in the Europa League.

Roofe, who arrived at Ibrox over the summer, has so far played an integral role in Rangers frontline, and is increasingly integrating himself with the winning attitude cultivated by Gerrard in the Gers dressing room.

And the former Leeds United man revealed that the fire to win silverware for the Ibrox giants is the driving force behind the Gers putting on consistent displays on the pitch across all competitions this season.

Roofe added that the entire Rangers squad possess an insatiable hunger to achieve success and have dialled in that winning mentality from the onset of the current campaign.

Asked from where the Gers are getting the drive to maintain their standards in all competitions, Roofe told Rangers TV: “From inside.

“I think everyone inside themselves wants to win every game.

“And we, from the start of the pre-season for the guys that were there and for myself, I look at the season and I aim to win trophies or something like this.

“I think everyone’s got it in this squad and everyone’s singing from the same hymn sheet.”

Rangers currently hold a nine-point lead over second placed Celtic in the league standings and are set to play host to Hamilton Academical at Ibrox on Sunday.