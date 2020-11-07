Noel Whelan has admitted he has yet to see Tyler Roberts do anything for Leeds United this season and feels the attacker is struggling for confidence.

Roberts started Saturday’s Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace on the bench, but Marcelo Bielsa brought him on in place of Pascal Struijk in the second half.

He was unable to inspire Leeds to a comeback and the Whites went down to their second consecutive 4-1 defeat.

An autopsy is now taking place as Leeds look to stop the rot after the international break when they are due to play Arsenal.

It remains to be seen if Bielsa will turn to Roberts against the Gunners and Whelan thinks the attacker has brought nothing to the party this season.

And he feels that players being unavailable has helped Roberts’ cause of late.

“I’ve not seen him do anything this season, quite frankly”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the Crystal Palace loss.

“He is a player that’s struggling for confidence, struggling to find form.

“Look, if we had certain players [available] like Pablo Hernandez and Rodrigo, maybe he doesn’t get that game time.”

Roberts has made six appearances in the Premier League for Leeds so far, but is yet to find the back of the net or register an assist.