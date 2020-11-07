Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo is of the view that Whites midfielder Mateusz Klich should play in a position further up the pitch rather than taking on the role of a defensive midfielder.

England International Kalvin Phillips, who plays as the holding midfielder for Leeds, is sidelined with an injury and Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has had to resort to his other stars to fill the boots of the 24-year-old.

Klich played in the defensive midfielder position in Leeds 4-1 home loss to Leicester City on Monday and Matteo is of the view that playing the Pole as the holding midfielder at Ellland Road was a mistake.

Bielsa played Pascal Struijk in the role in Leeds’ 4-1 loss against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Matteo believes Klich is capable of causing a lot of headaches for the opposition when he is positioned nearer to the final third as the midfielder has the ability to get on the ball and drive the Whites’ attack forward.

“Klich gets on the ball and makes things happen and, for me, he has to be further forward”, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Klich didn’t do much wrong [in the game against Leicester]

“But I like to see him playing higher up the pitch and causing the opposition problems, getting his goalscoring opportunities.”

Klich has so far started all eight of Leeds top flight games this season, scoring two goals while also chipping in with two assists.