Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace outfit at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were thrashed 4-1 at Elland Road by Leicester City in their last outing and will be desperate to bounce back today.

Crystal Palace have drawn one, lost one and won one of their three games at Selhurst Park so far this season, while their last clash in the league saw a visit to Wolves end in a 2-0 loss.

Leeds are without Rodrigo, who has tested positive, while Diego Llorente and Kalvin Phillips both remain on the sidelines. Jamie Shackleton and Pablo Hernandez are not in the squad.

Illan Meslier slots in between the sticks for Leeds, with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas operating as full-backs. Liam Cooper and Robin Koch provide the central defensive pairing.

In midfield, Bielsa plays Pascal Struijk, while Mateusz Klich also starts. Helder Costa, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison support Patrick Bamford.

If the Leeds boss wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Raphinha and Ian Poveda.

Leeds United Team vs Crystal Palace

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Struijk, Klich, Costa, Alioski, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Jenkins, Casey, Raphinha, Davis, Roberts, Poveda