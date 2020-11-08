Fixture: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have announced their team and substitutes to take on last season’s runners-up Manchester City in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

The champions have so far collected 16 points from their opening seven games in the league and thrashed Atalanta 5-0 in the Champions League in midweek.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp continues to have his defensive options stretched with Virgil van Dijk a long-term absentee and Fabinho out. Thiago Alcantara is also out of action.

Liverpool have Alisson between the sticks, while in defence Klopp picks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as his full-backs.

In central defence Klopp pairs Joe Gomez with Joel Matip, while in midfield he slots in Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino.

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane lead the attacking threat.

Klopp has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Divock Origi and Naby Keita.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester City

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Salah, Jota, Mane

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Jones, Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips