Tam McManus feels that Rangers are taking Hamilton Academical apart, with the Gers 4-0 up at half time.

Rangers were looking to respond to Celtic’s win against Motherwell earlier in the day and wasted little time in pulling in front at Ibrox, with Scott Arfield striking in the 16th minute.

Kemar Roofe then made it 2-0 with 18 minutes on the clock, before Joe Aribo struck just a minute later to leave Hamilton reeling.

And Aribo then piled more misery on Hamilton when he scored Rangers’ fourth in the 36th minute.

Former Hibernian forward McManus is impressed and believes that Rangers are taking Hamilton to pieces.

He backed the Gers to score even more goals in the second half if they keep up the intensity of their game.

“Rangers are destroying Accies here”, McManus wrote on Twitter.

“Could be any score to be honest if they keep the foot down on the pedal.”

Rangers will end the day continuing to sit nine points ahead of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership if they claim all three points.