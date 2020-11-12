Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has conceded that he does not know how Jurgen Klopp will deal with the setback of losing another defender to injury in the shape of Joe Gomez and thinks the German needs a genius plan.

Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out for the season, Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out for the next few weeks, and Joel Matip and Fabinho have also been recovering from injuries.

And another defensive headache was added to the list for Liverpool on Wednesday when Gomez went down in England training with a knee injury.

The 23-year-old is claimed to be staring at a long time on the sidelines as the injury is expected to be more serious than previously anticipated.

Nicol conceded that Gomez’s injury is more or less a disaster for Liverpool as they are now down to youngsters at the heart of their defence with three of their regular back four ruled out for the foreseeable future.

The Reds legend is unsure how Klopp will deal with the latest setback to his defence and conceded that it could turn out to be a major turning point in their season.

Nicol said on ESPN FC: “It is a disaster, again.

“You are talking three of your back four gone in the space of six weeks.

“Virgil van Dijk was obviously a complete disaster, Alexander-Arnold going down makes it tougher, but Joe Gomez going down now is almost, where do they turn?

“They have got a couple of kids in [Rhys] Williams and [Nathaniel] Phillips.

“You have got Matip who can’t stand on two feet for more than 90 minutes at times or certainly two 90 minutes in a row.

“Where do they go? I really don’t know.

“Klopp’s got to come up with some sort of genius plan, maybe play three at the back and have more people in the middle of the park to stop the opposition getting at the backline.

“This could be a big turning point in Liverpool’s season.”

Liverpool are expecting Fabinho to get back to fitness after the international break but for the moment their defence is down to the bare bones.