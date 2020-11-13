Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich is delighted with how far he has come as a player and feels he is not out of place playing in the Premier League for the Whites.

Klich joined Leeds from Dutch club FC Twente ahead of the 2017/18 season, but made just five league appearances for the side before returning to the Netherlands on loan that term.

Over the last two seasons, the Poland international has gone on to establish himself as a regular in the Leeds team under Marcelo Bielsa and played a key role in their promotion to the top flight.

Looking back at how far he has come as a player, Klich has no complaints and is delighted to be plying his trade with some of the best in the world, where he does not feel out of place.

The Leeds star also believes playing as a number 8 is his best position, but is not bothered by where Bielsa decides to field him as long as he gets to contribute to the team.

“Probably yes [number 8 is my best position], but it all depends on where the team need me most“, Klich told Polish outlet Sportowe Fakty.

“Promotion to the English top flight gave me even more faith and confidence.

“At times I am full of energy, I want to play more matches, enjoy the Premier League.

“Leeds play offensive football, like to attack, and that’s what I love.

“Where will the coach play me? This is a matter of secondary importance.

“I have no complaints because I remember where I was a few years ago.

“Today, I fight with the best players in the world every day and I think I am not out of place.“

Klich has scored two goals and provided three assists from eight Premier League appearances so far this season.