Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has explained that every mistake is punished in the top flight and feels the Whites learned the hard way against Leicester City.

The Yorkshire-based club are playing in their first Premier League campaign in 16 years after earning promotion from the Championship last season.

Having played eight games in the top flight so far, Leeds star Klich has already seen the quality and standard of Premier League players first hand.

The Poland international explained that players must stay focused at all times as there is little room for error in the league, where the quality of players is high.

Klich pointed out how every mistake is punished in the Premier League and feels Leeds learned it the hard way in their 4-1 defeat to Leicester.

“In the Premier League, almost every mistake is exploited, and we felt it the hard way during the recent confrontation with Leicester City“, Klich told Polish outlet Sportowe Fakty.

“We knew we should not allow our opponents to counter-attack, and at the very beginning, we gave away a stupid goal.

“Unfortunately, these errors kept multiplying.

“We tried to put up a fight, hope came after we made it 2-1, but it ended in a painful 4-1 loss.

“I emphasise all the time that we are still learning about this league, we are new and such games may happen.

“The best players in the world play in the Premier League and you have to stay focused all the time.”

Although Leeds have suffered 4-1 defeats in their last two games, they have won three and drawn one of their eight matches and are just six points behind fourth-placed Southampton.