Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has expressed his delight for Liam Cooper after the Whites skipper helped Scotland qualify for next year’s European Championship.

The Scotland national team qualified for their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup when they beat Serbia in a tense penalty shoot-out last week.

Leeds captain Cooper was part of the squad as Scotland booked their place in next year’s Euro 2020, where they will play in the same group as England, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Following Cooper’s achievement with the Tartan Army, Whites great Gray has expressed his delight for the defender, who he feels will be thrilled to be involved in Euro 2020 next summer.

Excited for the Leeds star, the Scot pointed out how he will now play against top teams in Europe while also playing at the top level in the English league.

“He’ll be so proud“, Gray told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“When you actually think he is playing at the top level of English football now and now he will be playing at the top level in European football against some of the best sides in the world.

“He will be so thrilled about that and he will be looking forward to even more of it and just to be involved there.

“It will be terrific for him.”

Having helped Scotland qualify for Euro 2020, Cooper will be now looking to helping Steve Clarke’s men have a successful tournament after his club campaign ends.