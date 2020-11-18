Luke Ayling has revealed that Leeds United believe that they should have more points from their opening eight games, despite the solid nature of their start in the Premier League.

Leeds made a good start to life in the Premier League with impressive performances, but have lost the last two games, conceding eight goals in the process.

The two defeats have come as a rude shock for a Leeds side who were still flying high from their promotion campaign and Ayling admits that they were disappointing performances.

He conceded that Leeds need to tighten up at the back, but also insisted that the scorelines were a bit unfair compared to the way they played in the last two games.

The Leeds star feels ten points from eight games is a very good start for the side back in the Premier League, but stressed that the players do feel they should have had a few more points.

Ayling said on LUTV when asked to reflect on the start of the season: “I think we started well but obviously the last two games were disappointing.

“Letting in eight goals in the Premier League, you can’t expect anything from it, which is not going to happen so we certainly need to tighten up.

“But in those games, I still think we have been in the games and I don’t think the scorelines have been fair and a couple of dodgy decisions have gone against us.

“So far so good as eight games in and ten points is not the worst start in the world, but certainly inside our dressing room, we probably feel we should have a few more points on the board.

“All in all, it has been a good start.”

Leeds will host Arsenal in the Premier League at Elland Road after the international break as they look to get back on track.