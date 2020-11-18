Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol has admitted that he would not have minded the Reds signing Edinson Cavani in the recent transfer window.

Manchester United signed the 33-year-old striker on a free transfer on deadline day and he scored his first goal for the club in their 3-1 win over Everton just before the international break.

Cavani’s five appearances thus far have all come from the bench for Manchester United this season, but there is an expectation that over the coming months he will be given the chance to start.

Nicol feels the veteran forward is a solid signing for Manchester United as he is a good option for any team as an impact substitute from the bench.

The former Red says he would not have minded Liverpool signing Cavani as a quality option who could change games from the bench.

The ex-Liverpool man said on ESPN FC: “Edinson Cavani is a good option coming off the bench for any team.

“I wouldn’t have had a problem if Liverpool had signed Cavani for coming off the bench with 20 minutes to go.”

Cavani left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season as the club’s all-time top scorer with 200 goals in 301 appearances.