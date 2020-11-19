Former Rangers star Charlie Adam feels Steven Gerrard will not look to leave the Gers any time soon, despite the manager being linked with Leeds United.

There have been suggestions that Leeds are eyeing Rangers boss Gerrard as a potential replacement for Marcelo Bielsa should the Argentine decide to quit as the head coach of the club.

However, former Gers star Adam is of the view that the 40-year-old is happy with what he is doing at Ibrox and does not expect him to leave the club, who he thinks are one of the biggest in the world, any time soon.

The now Dundee player explained that there is going to be speculation about Gerrard’s future because of who he was a player, but feels he is also building his reputation as a manager.

The Scot also hailed Gerrard for rebuilding the Light Blues and helping them make progress year after year, but stressed the need for him to win the league with the club this term.

“He has done a great job so far in terms of rebuilding the whole football club, it was a mess when he went there, he knew that“, Adam said on PLZ Soccer.

“They have had a bit of funding, they have some money to spend but in Europe, they are progressing year-on-year, they look a better side in the league.

“But the most important thing for them will be getting this title.

“I don’t think that he will be looking to leave Rangers any time soon.

“I think he is getting a good grounding, good education, learning the ropes still, still young as a manager, only two years into the job.

“Listen, he is at one of the biggest clubs in the world, but I think he is happy with what he is doing and he is progressing well, and the big thing for him will be trying to get that title.

“If he can do that… listen, there is always going to be speculation because of who he is or what he was as a player, but now he is starting to do his talking as a manager and there will be clubs that will be looking at him.

“But it will be a hard one to leave Rangers because there are a big football club.“

Bielsa’s current deal with Leeds runs until the end of the season and it remains to be seen if the Whites will turn to Gerrard if the Argentine refuses to sign a contract extension.