Germany legend Lothar Matthaus does not see Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool to take charge of the national team soon.

Klopp has earned widespread acclaim from the football fraternity for his high intensity attacking style of play, through which he has lifted domestic titles in Germany and England, along with a Champions League at current club Liverpool.

The Reds boss has been touted to be amongst the favourites to take on the Germany job should current coach Joachim Low part ways with Die Mannschaft.

However, Matthaus has ruled out the possibility of Klopp taking the Germany job in the near future as he is of the view that the Reds boss has unfinished business on Merseyside.

The World Cup winner does feel Klopp is the ideal candidate to replace Low, but thinks his countryman’s immediate future lies in England.

“When you talk about possible candidates, there is only one person that everyone would want in the future and that is Jurgen Klopp”, Matthaus wrote in his Sky Deutschland column.

“He is extremely successful, personable and equally popular with fans and the media.

“I think he’s far from finished at Liverpool and he still has time for the national team in a few years.”

Klopp took Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years last season and is aiming to help the Reds defend the crown this term.