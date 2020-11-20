Former Leicester City star Robbie Savage has tipped the Foxes to end Liverpool’s 63-game unbeaten run at home in the league when the two sides meet this weekend.

Premier League table-toppers Leicester visit defending champions Liverpool when they return to league action following the international break on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s outfit go into the game at Anfield on the back of a 63-game unbeaten run at home in the league, but are struggling with several injuries in their squad.

With the Reds lacking a host of key players, former Leicester star Savage has tipped the Foxes to come away from Merseyside with the three points this weekend.

The Welshman pointed out how Brendan Rodgers’ side came away with wins from Manchester City, Arsenal and Leeds United, and is confident of the team’s chances at Liverpool and even over challenging for the title.

“Let me tell you this, Brendan Rodgers, tactical masterclass at the Etihad, scored five, at the Emirates won 1-0, and then against Leeds, well that’s not hard, is it, won 4-1, tactically magnificent“, Savage told William Hill.

“So I believe they can go to Anfield and win the game.

“He’s had injuries but his squad rotation, you know the recruitment policy in the summer, you know everything about Leicester City says to me that they can really challenge for the title.

“And I think they can go to Anfield, Liverpool are magnificent by the way, but they have injury problems, I think that tactically, Brendan Rogers will go to Anfield and win the game with his Leicester City side.

“I’ve said it.

“The Foxes will go to Anfield and win.“

Leicester go to Anfield on the back of a three-game winning streak in the league while Liverpool drew their last game against Manchester City.