Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo believes Stuart Dallas’ tactical brain makes him an asset for Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

The 29-year-old Northern Ireland international is in line to make his 200th appearance for Leeds if he features against Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds signed Dallas from Brentford in 2015, but he has truly shone at Elland Road since Bielsa took charge of the Whites and his ability to play in multiple roles has made him valuable to the Argentine.

A winger by trade, he has played in both full-back roles and in midfield for Leeds under Bielsa, and Dorigo has stressed that the player’s professionalism stands out at Elland Road.

The former White insists that Dallas grabbed his chances with both hands once they came under Bielsa and did not shy away from playing in multiple positions.

Dorigo feels it is Dallas’ tactical brain that makes him valuable for the Leeds head coach and is also the reason why he looks a natural in whichever position he plays in.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “He has been wonderful.

“I think what is interesting about Stuart is that he is very unassuming, such a great professional, but is so important to the side now.

“If you think when he came from Brentford, he couldn’t really nail down a position in the side and over time he has been patient.

“And when he has got in the side, whatever position he has played in, he has done it to perfection.

“He has got such a tactical brain that he is so important for Marcelo Bielsa because he plugs so different holes.

“Did I think he was going to end up playing left-back and being number one in that position? No, certainly not.

“But he looks like he could play a lot of different positions naturally.

“I can’t really praise him high enough because he has been a fantastic servant to the club and hopefully for a long time to come, he will still be here.”

Dallas has made the second most number of appearances for Leeds behind Liam Cooper in the current Whites squad.