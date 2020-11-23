Former top flight star Andy Gray feels Liverpool completely did their homework on Diogo Jota and have defied thoughts that Wolves got the better end of the deal when they sold the Portuguese for £40m in the transfer window.

The Portugal international continued his strong start at Liverpool by netting in the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday.

By finding the back of the net against the Foxes at the weekend, Jota became the first Liverpool player to score in his first four league games at home.

Former top flight star Gray has been impressed with the attacker’s performances for the Reds so far and described his start at Anfield as extraordinary.

The ex-Everton star insists that Wolves were more than happy to bank £40m for Jota, but Liverpool did their homework on the forward and have been well rewarded; Gray also thinks Jota has given Jurgen Klopp a selection headache.

“He wasn’t a regular at Wolves, he was in and out of the Wolves side“, Gray said on beIN SPORT.

“When I heard £40m for Diogo Jota… and Wolves were happy to take it, obviously it seemed like very good business for them.

“But they [Liverpool] have obviously been tracking him for some time, I think they have done their homework on Jota.

“They’ll assess – ‘now, do we think he fits into our group? will he fit into the team? will he fit in seamlessly?’.

“What he has done, it has been a start to a career at a club like Liverpool, who have got one of the best front threes in world football, it is quite extraordinary.

“He’s playing that well that I don’t think Klopp can leave him out.”

Gray believes Klopp now has a tricky situation to deal with when it comes to looking at whether to bring Mohamed Salah back into the side.

“He’s got a major problem there when Salah comes back, that he has got three of them plus Jota.“

Jota has scored eight goals from 12 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.