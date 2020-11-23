Former Rangers star Neil McCann has lauded Gers midfielder Scott Arfield for his leadership qualities and attitude, and stressed that the intensity embodied by the midfielder is the right attitude the whole squad need to string together a title winning campaign.

The veteran midfielder has played a part in all of Rangers’ 15 league games so far this season, starting eight times while coming off the bench in the other seven.

Arfield played the whole 90 minutes in the Gers’ 4-0 league win over Aberdeen on Sunday and the midfielder impressed with a goal and an assist.

McCann heaped praise on Arfield, highlighting the veteran midfielder’s ability to direct proceedings in the middle of the park with his experience, while embodying the spirit and intensity of the Gers throughout the match.

The ex-Gers star is of the view that the tenacity and determination that Arfield displays every time he takes to the pitch is the right attitude all players should possess, upon which successful campaigns can only be built.

“He is a leader and he has got so much industry”, McCann said on Rangers TV.

“The older you get; you get more knowledge into your game in terms of how to carry out a tactical plan.

“So, you can understand and you can see him directing players around, but he has also got a wee bit of spice in him as well.

“I like that because there was one where I think it was Curtis Main hit him, late on in the game and you’re thinking ‘right, don’t take any risks’ and he flies into a challenge, which he could have hurt himself.

“But it is that intensity, it goes right to the end, we saw James Tavernier showing it at 4-0 as well.

“That is exactly what is going to get you the title.

“Long way to go but that attitude is required right to the end of games.”

Rangers are currently leading the league standings with an eleven-point cushion at the top and will return to action on Thursday when they host Benfica in the Europa League.