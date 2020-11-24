Leeds United Under-23s manager Mark Jackson has insisted that he cannot complain about the attitude the first team players have shown when they have featured in the reserve side.

The Leeds reserve side beat West Brom 2-1 on Monday and first-teamers Tyler Roberts and Helder Costa got on the scoresheet to win the game for the Under-23 side.

Leeds first-team stars Kiko Casilla, Rodrigo and Ian Poveda were part of the starting eleven and Roberts, Costa and Pascal Struijk came on in the second half in the win over West Brom.

With so many first-team players involved in an Under-23 game, the preparation can be disrupted, but Jackson stressed that is what the Leeds boss wants as he wants his players sharp and ready to play when needed.

He also insisted that the attitude the senior players show when they drop into the Under-23 side leaves no room for any complaints and they seamlessly blend into the way the reserve team play football.

The Leeds Under-23s boss also stressed the importance of the youngsters rubbing shoulders with the first team stars on the pitch.

Jackson said on LUTV: “It is really beneficial [for the youngsters].

“It is how our structure works at the club.

“Marcelo wants the players to be sharp and ready to play in the way we want them to play.

“All I can say is with the lads dropping down, as being the case for all the games in the past, their attitude has been fantastic.

“Their work rate is second to none and we really continue the way we work and play as a team.

“I can’t give them enough credit as they are fantastic to work with and it is a great opportunity for the young boys who were in the team to play alongside these players.”

Rodrigo did feature as a substitute in Leeds’ 0-0 draw against Arsenal on Saturday before being asked to play a half of football on Monday for the Under-23s.