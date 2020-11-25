Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed the Premier League schedule which will see his side in action at 12:30pm on Saturday, a game which is hot on the heels of a 2-0 home loss against Atalanta on Wednesday night.

The FIFA World Champions were lacklustre throughout the Champions League encounter at Anfield and were made to pay by a ruthless Atalanta side.

Liverpool enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, but failed to register a single shot on target and fell to goals from Josip Ilicic on the hour mark and Robin Gosens just four minutes later.

Mohamed Salah enjoyed Liverpool’s best opportunity to score, but blasted his effort over.

Klopp makes no bones about the loss being a deserved one and said on BT Sport post match: “It was not a good game, from both teams, didn’t create a lot, until they scored the goals.

“A deserved defeat in a difficult game. The ref didn’t whistle a lot and that makes it even more difficult, for both sides.

“It was unbelievably intense and you need some breaks.

“When the first half is gone, you usually settle but for some players who didn’t play for a while it was very intense for them. We didn’t find a way in the game.

“It’s easier to talk about a good game. We had moments, but not real chances. It could happen to other teams.”

The Liverpool manager also took the opportunity to blast the Premier League schedule, which sees his team play Brighton on Saturday lunchtime.

“You ask us to go Saturday at 12:30, which is nearly a crime.

“That is nothing to do with the result, but congratulations to you.

“Thumbs up, no injuries and we go again.”

Klopp will be looking for his men to quickly return to winning ways against Brighton and all eyes will be on his team selection as he looks for the balance between keeping players fresh and putting out his strongest eleven.